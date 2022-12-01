Tamannaah Bhatia's Lehenga Screams Royal Elegance

Tamannaah Bhatia has ruled the industry for over a decade and won a million hearts with her acting skills and beautiful social media presence. It seems like the actress is on a roll for treating her fans to her adorable pictures on the ‘gram. Recently, Tamannaah shared a few pictures where she looked like a fresh breeze of air. She was seen in a fully embellished teal blue ombre-coloured lehenga. The blouse had a pretty neckline and cut-out detailing on the front. Her outfit was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India.

To complement her glamorous attire, she kept her makeup subtle. The pictures were shot perfectly in the golden hour. It definitely won the hearts of her fans.

While Tamannaah is currently busy with a slew of upcoming films, she recently left social media buzzing when pics from one of her most recent photoshoots surfaced on the Internet.

In the set of photos, the actress can be seen striking multiple poses for the camera while dressed in a custom bridal lehenga. The ethereal ensemble comprised an intricately embroidered choli with mirror work, a matching embellished lehenga, and a sheer cape with feather details.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is preparing for her next film, Bhola Shankar, which will star megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film Vedalam, directed by Meher Ramesh, is set to hit theatres on April 14, 2023. Tamannaah also has Bole Chudiyan, Gurthunda Seethakalam and Bandra in her stable, in addition to Bhola Shankar.

