Tamannaah Bhatia’s Net Worth: A Look At Her Income, Assets And Prized Possessions

Tamannaah Bhatia is a celebrated actress, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Sri. In the following year, the actress also made her Tamil debut with Kedi. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress, as she went on to work in a slew of popular films like Ayan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Racha, Oopiri, F2: Fun and Frustration and Baahubali: The Beginning, to name a few. The 33-year-old has won several accolades in her career spanning 17 years. Today, let’s take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth, assets and prized possessions.

According to a report by CA Knowledge, Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 110 crore. She earns around Rs 12 crore annually, which means that her monthly income is around Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

As per MensXP, Tamannaah charges around Rs 4-5 crore for each film and Rs 60 lacks for an item song. In 2018, she reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh for a 10-minute performance at the opening ceremony of IPL. The actress has also been featured in commercials for popular brands, including Mobile Premier League, Celkon Mobiles, Fanta, and Chandrika.

Apart from being a phenomenal actress, Tamannaah is also an entrepreneur. In 2015, she opened a jewellery store named White & Gold. According to reports, the Babli Bouncer actress has the fifth-largest diamond in the world. Its cost is around Rs 2 crore. This diamond was gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela.

Tamannaah owns a luxurious apartment in Versova, Mumbai, which is worth more than Rs 16 crore. She is also the owner of many luxury vehicles, including a Land Rover Discovery, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes Benz. And one of the most expensive things in Tamannaah’s wardrobe is her Chanel handbag, which costs around Rs 3 lakh.

On the film front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in the masala action comedy film Bhola Shankar, alongside Chiranjeevi. The movie, directed by Meher Ramesh, is a Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Bhola Shankar is scheduled for a theatrical release this year on April 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here