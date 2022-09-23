Tamannaah Bhatia’s OTT Debut Film Babli Bouncer Releases On Disney+Hotstar

The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Babli Bouncer is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar and it has opened to mixed reviews. Some lauded the film calling it an honest attempt to present a different concept. Many criticised it calling the plot convoluted. Babli Bouncer is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has essayed the titular role in this film.

This film revolves around the story of Babli, who starts working as a bouncer. The film explores the various aspects of the bouncer’s profession, usually dominated by men. Amit Joshi has penned the dialogues of this film. Besides Tamannaah, Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, Anushka Luhar and others have played key roles in Babli Bouncer. The film has been produced by Fox Star Hindi and Junglee Pictures.

Despite the criticism about its plot, many have lauded the acting performances in Babli Bouncer. According to film critics, Tamannaah, Saurabh, Sahil and others have aced their characters in the movie. In addition to the confusing plot, critics lambasted the makers for not offering anything novel to the audience. Reviewers also highlighted that Madhur Bhandarkar should have focused more on the struggles of women in the film.

Regardless of the criticism faced by Babli Bouncer, Tamannaah is on cloud nine. Besides critics, she is also receiving praise from the audience. Celebrity makeup artist Billy Manik shared that she has seen Tamannaah excelling in every role for the last 9 years.

Costume designer Nishka Lulla wrote that Tamannaah is getting better with every project.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a few other films in the pipeline. Tamannaah will next be seen in the film Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Shamas and Jai Hind Kumar have written movie. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajpal Yadav and many others will be seen essaying prominent roles in Bole Chudiyan. Tamannaah will also be a part of an untitled project helmed by Arun Gopy.

