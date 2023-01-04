Tamannaah, Vijay Varma Make 1st Appearance After Viral 'Kissing' Video; How Their Love Story Began

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have arrived in Mumbai after celebrating New Year 2023 together in Goa. This marked the duo’s first public appearance after their fans spotted them “kissing" each other in a viral video on social media. Neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has addressed the ongoing rumours about their affair yet.

Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted returning to Mumbai late at night on Tuesday. They cheerfully posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Tamannaah was snapped in a plunging black dress which she teamed with a shrug while Vijay sported a graphic white t-shirt and denims.

How did Tamannaah and Vijay met?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting took place on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s short, which will be a part of Lust Stories 2. “They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space," informs a source close to the development.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were previously spotted together at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai. It was also attended by Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. The Gully Boy actor had also visited Tamannaah’s residence on her birthday on December 21.

Viral ‘kissing’ video

A recent viral clip showed the two actors allegedly kissing each other in Goa as they welcomed 2023. In the video that has been doing the rounds on Reddit, as the camera pans to capture people ringing in 2023 and the firecrackers bursting in the night-sky, it gives a fleeting glimpse of Tamannaah and Vijay holding each other close and kissing each other amid shouts and screams of Happy New Year. For the occasion, the Bamfaad actor was rocking a white shirt and the Babli Bouncer actress flaunted a quirky pink coloured outfit.

On the work front, Vijay Varma as Hamza in Alia Bhatt’s Darlings was widely received by the audience. And now the actor is set to put his acting skills to test with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X where he’ll be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in the third season of the cult crime series Mirzapur as well as another OTT series Dahaad. As for Tamannaah, she’ll be having a busy 2023 with the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, Hindi film Bole Chudiyan and Malayalam film Bandra.

