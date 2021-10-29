'Tamannah Caused us Loss of Rs 5 Cr': MasterChef Telugu on Actor's Legal Notice

The producers of MasterChef Telugu, a reality TV show on cooking, have responded to the former host Tamannaah Bhatia’s legal notice wherein she has accused them of not paying dues and unprofessionalism.

Innovative Film Academy (IFA), the producers, recently issued an official statement, blaming the actor for the delay in completing the remaining shoot as per the schedule.

Further, they also alleged that Tamannaah caused them a subsequent loss of Rs. 5 crore due to her other commitments.

In the statement, the makers stated that a commitment was made between both parties of completing the project in 18 shooting days. And, a remuneration of Rs. 2 crores for Tamannaah was also settled for the same.

Further, in the notice, the makers said they had already made a payment of Rs 1.56 crore to Tamannaah for 16 shooting days.

IFA also alleged that Tamannaah demanded an advance payment for the second season of the reality show to complete shooting for the remaining days of the show.

As earlier reported by News18, Tamannaah had issued a legal notice to the makers of the show over an alleged non-payment of dues and unprofessionalism towards her.

Her lawyer issued a statement on her behalf, which read that the makers stopped all communication with her, following which she was compelled to take the legal recourse.

However, a few days ago, there were reports that the shoot was not completed as scheduled due to various reasons and Tamannaah decided to leave the show.

In the meantime, popular actor and host Anasuya Bharadwaj was roped in to replace her as the host of MasterChef Telugu.

