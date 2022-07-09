Tamasha Live: Sonalee Kulkarni Opens Up About Trolls

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni has been making a buzz with her upcoming film, Tamasha Live. It is directed by Sanjay Jadhav. She is currently on a promotional spree. Now, in a recent interview, Sonali opened up about the trolls that artists have been receiving on social media.

Sonalee said that everything is free on social media and no one can see the face but people can see what one is talking about. She further cited that trolling on social media is “horrible".

“I don’t really understand how people express themselves without any trouble, and with so much arrogance. Express yourself, but it is up to you to choose your words," she added.

Sonalee further stated that people should be aware of when they are speaking about someone. The actress has stated that there should be respect, love, and sensitivity while they are speaking. Sonalee has also urged the netizens to introspect when they are saying something about someone and how it will affect the other person.

Speaking about her upcoming movie Tamasha Live, Sonalee is playing the role of a journalist. The film is said to be a musical feast that people are eagerly waiting for. Along with Sonalee, the movie also features Siddharth Jadhav, Sachit Patil, Hemaangi Kavi, Mrinal Deshpande, Ayushi Bhave, Nagesh Bhosale and Pushkar Jog in pivotal roles.

The movie is bankrolled by Golden Ratio Films and S N Productions. Amitraj and Pankaj Padghan have scored the music for the film. Kshitij Patwardhan has penned the lyrics. The film is slated to release in the theatres on July 15.

