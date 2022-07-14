Tamil Actor Aari Praises Hansika Motwani For Helping Newcomers

Hansika Motwani recently attended the audio launch event of her upcoming Tamil movie Maha in Chennai. The event was attended by several celebrities including actor Aari Arujunan, who is popularly known as Aari in the industry. On this occasion, Aari praised Hansika saying that she has helped newcomers like Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sivakarthikeyan. He said that Hansika worked with them in films like Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and Maan Karate despite the fact that they were budding actors at that time.

Aari also said that he is delighted to work with Hansika in a thriller project directed by filmmaker Igore. Aari couldn’t help admiring her work in this film. According to him, Hansika’s work has made her the most commercially successful actress.

Besides this film, the Nenjuku Needhi actor revealed that he was supposed to work with Hansika in Maha as well. He auditioned for this movie but couldn’t proceed further due to some reasons. Aari expressed his gratitude to producer V Mathiyalagan for considering him to play a role in Maha.

UR Jameel directorial Maha narrates the story of a young girl’s killer who is being chased by police. Hansika will essay the character of a mother in this project. Simbu, Srikanth Meka, Karunakaran and other actors are playing pivotal role in the movie.

The trailer of the film was released on July 12 and it struck a chord with the audiences. Fans applauded Hansika’s performance in the trailer. Audiences are also delighted with the fact that Simbu is also appearing in this film.

One user wrote that Simbu is the main reason for watching Maha. Fans are excited to watch Simbu’s acting despite the fact that he is playing a cameo in the movie. Maha will be released in theatres on July 22.

