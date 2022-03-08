Tamil Actor Aarti's Husband Ganeshkar Missing After Accident in Chennai

Tamil actor Aarti, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 4, has hit a rough patch in her life. Her husband Ganeshkar met with an accident after which he fled from the scene.

Aarti’s husband Ganeshkar, also an actor, has done a huge number of comedy roles in television shows and movies. Currently, the Chennai traffic police are looking for him after he crashed into a roadblock and fled from the scene.

According to reports, Ganeshkar was driving a car on the Pattinapakkam Road on March 6 when he suddenly lost control and crashed into a roadblock. He hit a two-wheeler coming from behind. Reports say that the bike rider sustained injuries in the accident.

Police said that Ganeshkar left the car on the spot and fled from there. When he did not return home, his wife Aarti complained to the police that he had gone missing.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police looked for him in various hospitals. He is still missing, and the police have not had any luck in tracing him yet.

The police are looking everywhere for Ganeshkar and will take action against him. An FIR may also be lodged against the actor, say reports. Aarti has not yet commented on the matter.

Aarti, who started her career as a child star, is a famous face both on television and in films. She has been the host and judge of a large number of comedy shows on Tamil television.

