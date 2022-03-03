Tamil Actor Akila Narayanan Joins US Army as Lawyer. Know More About Her Journey

Indian-origin Tamil film actor Akila Narayanan reportedly enrolled herself as a lawyer with the armed forces of the USA. The actor has made history by successfully joining the United States armed forces.

To enter the armed forces, Akila had to undergo the US Army Combat Training for several months. She now joined the US Army as a lawyer after the successful completion of her training. Reports also suggest that Akila Narayanan will serve as a legal advisor to US military personnel. She has joined the army to serve the country that she lives in.

With the support of her family, she joined the army and considers it her duty to serve the country. Akila also runs the online music school Nightingale School of Music and teaches music online to students. Reportedly, the Tamil actor teaches students the art of music in this school.

Speaking of her acting career, Akila made her debut with director Arul’s horror thriller Kadampari last year. Being a native of Tamil descent living in the US, she made her debut in the film industry following her interest in the arts.

In Kadambari, she introduced herself not only as an actor but a singer too. The film was also well received by fans. Akila Narayanan is the first Tamil female actor to join the US Army. Fans and netizens on social media have been praising her for her mindset.

