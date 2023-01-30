Home » News » Movies » Tamil Actor Arjun Das' Picture With Singer Malavika Creates Controversy; Know More

Tamil Actor Arjun Das' Picture With Singer Malavika Creates Controversy; Know More

Arjun Das will make his Bollywood debut with the remake of the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 17:21 IST

Chennai, India

The rumoured lovebirds were seen smiling and posing for the camera in the picture.
Tamil Actor Arjun Das on Sunday shared a photo with singer Malavika. In the photo, the Kaithi actor is sitting next to Malavika; his head leaning on her shoulder. The duo is seen in their casual avatar. Sharing the photo on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Decided to take a quick nap post lunch! Malavika didn’t seem too happy about it. We need to click more pictures together."

See the post:

RELATED NEWS

The photo has led to a controversy and left some fans enraged. Seeing the post, Malavika’s followers rushed to the comment box and one of them commented: “What is the matter with him?" and many other female fans shared sad emojis.

Earlier, Malayalam actress-turned-producer Aishwarya Lekshmi posted a photo with the actor and captioned her photo with a heart symbol, leading to rumours that the duo was dating. The rumoured lovebirds were seen smiling and posing for the camera in the picture. But the duo never officially confirmed any update regarding this matter.

See the pic:

On the professional front, Arjun is also well-known for his outstanding performances on screen. He was last seen in the series Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. Apart from this, he also appeared in popular movies such as Master and Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. Next, he also has the Tamil film Aneethi directed by Vasanthabalan in his pipeline. The film also stars Dushara Viajyan as the female lead. However, the makers have not finalised the release date.

first published: January 30, 2023, 17:21 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 17:21 IST
