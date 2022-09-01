Tamil Actor Arun Vijay Says He Prefers Films Based on Emotional Action

Arun Vijay is currently busy in the promotion of his two upcoming Tamil films, Borrder and Sinam. Recently, the actor attended the trailer release event of Sinam at KG theatre in Coimbatore. He joined co-star Palak Lalwani for the release of the trailer of the GNR Kumaravelan directorial. Speaking to the media at the event Arun Vijay without going into detail said that Sinam is an emotional drama. This movie is using anger as an emotion and that emotion will be quite relatable to the people. He said people are reactive to emotions hence he likes working in such films.

Sinam, bankrolled by Movie Slides Private Ltd, will hit the theatre on September 16 worldwide. The trailer shows Arun Vijay as a police inspector who is investigating a murder case. The 2-minute trailer starts with an aerial shot of the city. After this, the passive city becomes the hunting ground for police to find out the culprits behind a murder. Arun tries to solve the murder mystery, even at times putting his family at risk as well. The trailer has received more than 8 lakh views.

A user wrote, “Arun Vijay has given a massive comeback not only in movies, but also in his Banging appearance, Bold voice again making Arun Vijay as a most favourite hero for new generation kids." Another user commented, “Back to back hits in Arun Vijay’s career Maanja Velu, Malai malai, Thadaiyara Thaakka, Thadam, Chekka Chivantha Vanam, Yaanai, and now finally the latest blockbuster is loading is Sinam."

Arun Vijay’s next movie Borrder will hit the screens on October 5. Recently, the makers announced the pan-India release of the movie, which will be released in theatres on Vijayadashami. Borrder casts Regina Cassandra, Stefy Patel, Shan Sharif Khan, Chandrasekar Koneru, and Bagavathi Peruma.

The storyline of the Borrder deals with patriotism and the perils of terrorism. Borrder has an army setup and is shot at various locations. The major shooting is completed in Delhi, Agra and Chennai. The action drama will have a face-off with Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

