Tamil Actor Chiyaan Vikram Tests Positive For Covid-19

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has tested positive for Coronavirus infection and the actor is in home quarantine. Presently, the actor has isolated himself at his Chennai residence as per the advice from doctors. In the last few days many actors, including a few from Bollywood, have tested positive for Covid-19. South star Vikram is the latest actor to be infected with the Coronavirus.

The actor’s report came positive on December 16. He had been suffering from high fever since last one week, according to reports. After this he went through the test for Covid-19 on December 15.

The actor is currently working with his son Dhruv Vikram in Mahan and Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyan Selvan. He has earned accolades for this acting in films like Sivaputrudu, Aparichittudu, Mallanna and Aai among others. Vikram has become a popular star in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.

Advertisement

Last month, South superstar Kamal Haasan had also tested positive. Another south actor known for his action scenes, Arjun Sarja, was recently found positive for Covid-19. Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora also tested positive for Covid-19 on December 13.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry data, India reported 7,447 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till Friday morning. A total of 391 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the same period. The total active cases stand at 86,415.

The new Omicron variant has alarmed the doctors and scientific community in the country amid the apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic. A total of close to 90 Omicron cases have been reported from across the country till Friday. Delhi alone reported 10 new Omicron cases on December 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.