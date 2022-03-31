Tamil Actor Devi Priya Celebrates Her Husband's Birthday; See Photos Here

Actor and dubbing artist Devi Priya is a well-known personality among the 90s kids. The actor recently celebrated her husband’s birthday. Wishing him on the day, Devi Priya shared a series of photos on her Instagram page and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dear betterhalf you are the best happy happening of my life. AND SO WILL BE FOR EVER. Stay blessed. #hubby #birthday #special#day#blessings"

Many in the comments wished Devi Priya’s husband. Actor Meera Krishna also wished and wrote, “Happy bday sir. "

Devi Priya pursued her graduation in Computer Science from Sellammal College, Chennai. After completing her studies, she joined a computer peripheral company on Mount Road.

After playing minor roles in cinema, Devi Priya got the opportunity to star in Sun TV’s super hit daily sitcom titled Shakti. In the show, Devi Priya played the role of a college girl, who is addicted to drugs.

After the success of the Shakti, Devi Priya got the opportunity to act in various TV serials. Following her great acting skills and dialogue delivery, Devi Priya has acted in over 50 serials so far.

In addition, Devi Priya also participated in various dance shows that aired on Vijay TV. The serial Thekkathi Ponnu, directed by Bharathiraja, which aired on Artist TV, played a very important role in Devi Priya’s career. In between, she also occasionally played minor roles.

On the professional front, Devi Priya is currently on Poove Poochudava on Sun TV and another Zee Tamil show.

