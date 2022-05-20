Tamil Actor Dhachayani Replaces Sreenidhi In Vijay TV Show Ninaithale Inikkum

Actor Sreenidhi has been making headlines ever since she shared her opinion about Ajith’s film Valimai. Ajith fans have threatened her and have trolled her badly on social media. Although that matter is now close, Sreenidhi is back on the fans’ radar for another reason now. According to reports, the actor has called it quits from the Tamil serial Ninaithale Inikkum in which she was playing the lead role.

As per an Instagram post that shows a still from the show with the new cast, it has been revealed that Sreenidhi has walked out of the serial midway. According to reports, she has been replaced by Dhachayani, who will now be playing the role of Dharshini in the Vijay TV show, Ninaithale Inikkum, which started last year.

After the Instagram post went viral, Sreenidhi was once again on the receiving end of the negative comments. Fans have been calling her irregular and taking a dig at her for leaving shows halfway. One of the users called her non-serious towards her work and that she doesn’t fulfil commitments.

While there has been no confirmation from the channel or the makers, the upcoming episodes might be telecast with the new female cast. Sreenidhi has also not talked about the matter yet.

Earlier, the actor was targeted by Ajith fans when she gave her review of Valimai. In a social media video, she said, “It takes a lot of strength and patience to watch the film but I do not have that patience. Go and see what the picture looks like. Ajith sir looked cute. But the bike runs more than the film."

The aftermath of her statement was not something she expected. She even got rape and death threats which made her depressed and scared.

On the work front, Sreenidhi is a prominent name in the Tamil television industry. She made her debut with Vijay TV’s series 7C after which she didn’t look back. Apart from that, she is known for her shows Pagal Nilavu, Romapuri Pandian, and Valli among others.

