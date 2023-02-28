G Marimuthu is one of the noteworthy actors and filmmakers of the Tamil industry and is known for essaying key roles in projects like Tamil Rockerz, Vada Chennai and others. The critically acclaimed actor has now reached the pinnacle of his career. However, there was a point in life when he had to face immense hardships which posed a major roadblock to his career.

In an interview, G Marimuthu took a stroll down memory lane and recounted he used to work as a domestic helper in the initial days of his career. At that time, he did not have enough money to pay for his expenses incurred on daily necessities. His friends used to help him a lot at that crucial juncture of life.

However, once at the time of Diwali celebrations, all his friends had gone to their homes and there was no one to help him financially, he said in the interview. To make matters worse, the restaurant where he used to have food also refused to help him till his pending dues were cleared. With no help from anywhere, Marimuthu had to remain dependent on water and urugai (garlic pickle) for three days.

He endured this difficult situation for three days but eventually, his health took a devastating turn on the 4th day. He suffered from diarrhoea and lost his senses. Luckily, his neighbours spotted him in this deplorable condition and took him to the hospital in time where he received timely treatment and recovered, he further said in the interview.

Marimuthu’s followers will be quite upset to listen to this harsh story of their favourite actor’s life. However, he has now left the days of his struggle behind, only to become one of the most sought-after actors in the Tamil film industry. Apart from his struggle to remain without food for three days, he also recounted experiences of working with many renowned actors as an assistant director. Marimuthu has also directed films like Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal but his career as a director failed to take off.

Marimuthu was last seen in the 2023 film Kodai, directed by Raajaselvam, and won many accolades for his acting.

