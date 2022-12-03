Tamil Actor Hari Vairavan Breathes His Last Due To Kidney Failure

Actor Hari Vairavan, who is known for his supporting role in the 2009 Tamil sports drama Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, died due to kidney failure on December 3. Actor Ambani Shankar informed about this on Facebook. He wrote that Hari, who essayed a pivotal role in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu breathed his last on December 3 at 12:15 PM. In another post, Ambani shared a picture of Hari’s wife and daughter. He wrote that they were sustaining on Hari’s salary and it will be difficult for them to spend their lives now. Ambani ended the post by sharing the bank account details of Hari and asked followers to extend financial support.

https://www.facebook.com/sankar.kalidas.7

Advertisement

According to reports, Hari was suffering from health complications and also underwent treatment in the past few months.

Actor Vishnu Vishal has also shared a post on Twitter remembering Hari. Vishnu wrote, “Sorry Vairavan May your soul Rest In Peace. Memories with you from Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu will last forever".

Apart from Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Hari has also appeared in Vishnu Vishal’s 2011 Tamil rom-com Kullanari Koottam, and Karthi’s Naan Mahaan Alla, as part of the supporting cast. In the Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu film, Hari became extremely popular due to his acting in one of the sequences, remembered as Parotta Scene. In this scene, actor Soori goes to the shopkeeper and asks if they can take up the challenge of eating Parottas. The shopkeeper says that anyone can try their luck except that person, the character played by Hari Vairavan. This comedy scene gave a unique identity and immense recognition to Hari. Hari’s part in Kulllnari Kootam also won him a lot of applause from fans.

Fans are extremely unhappy that Hari couldn’t even get proper treatment for his medical condition. He was also at loss of work due to health problems.

Read all the Latest Movies News here