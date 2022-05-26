Tamil Actor Kalyani Pens A Long Note On Mental Health

Actor Kalyani, a well-known star in the Tamil film industry, made her acting debut as a child artist with Prabhu Deva in the film Alli Thantha Vaanam. The actor recently posted a picture on Instagram wherein she is seen with her mother. She wrote a huge caption with the picture and urged that a free mental health helpline number be shown on all OTT platforms 24×7.

The caption started with a warning which said, " Trigger warning: This petition has content that refers to death by suicide. 24 December 2014: The day I lost two souls."

She expressed all her emotions and wrote, “What started as a normal day turned into the most horrific day of my life. I lived next door to my mother, and as per routine, was getting ready to go to the gym with her. Upon ringing her doorbell, she didn’t seem like her chirpy, active self. Something felt off, and she looked groggy. I asked her to get ready, gave her some lime juice, and went to get ready myself."

Further, she added, “I returned 20 minutes later to pick her up. I rang the bell several times. By now, my worst fears were looming over me - something did not feel right. I managed to break the door open. The dogs were no longer barking and could not be seen. I ran inside, only to find my mother had hung herself and died by suicide. I was 23-years-old, and my life changed forever that day."

According to this post, her mother was her best friend and she literally could not imagine her life without her. “I felt my soul also died that day. My mother’s diary revealed that she had been sad for a long time. If only she had told any of us," she said.

Kalyani also tried taking her own life as she was feeling lost and hopeless. She also tried seeking help by calling local helpline numbers. But unfortunately, no one answered her calls. Finally, her husband helped her and today, with all the help she is doing fine now.

Her post said there must be so many people trying to get help but to no avail. This happens because no one answers the helpline number. And she wanted to bring a change to that. She mentioned, “No one should lose their mother because they could not get help."

The actor told everyone that the first step towards changing this was to make sure everyone knew about Kiran, the national suicide prevention helpline.

She also mentioned that according to a survey, by 2023, India will have over 500 million OTT subscribers, with content aimed mostly at the age group of 15-35. OTT platforms have become an important part of the lives of millions of people all around the world.

In the end, she requested, “I want the 24×7 free mental health helpline number to be displayed across all Indian OTT platforms. Adding this number as a message during relevant scenes, and before a show starts, will make viewers aware of whom to reach out to when they need help. Sign my petition."

Netizens supported her petition in the comments section. And the post has been liked by more than 5,000 users.

