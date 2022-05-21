Tamil Actor Kannika Ravi Shares Cute Video With Husband Snehan

Snehan and Kannika Ravi are one of the most loved couples of the Tamil entertainment industry. They got married in July last year. Kannika is very much active on social media and loves to share photos and videos regularly. Recently, she shared a cute video with her husband, which is going viral.

In the video it is seen that Kannika is showing a handmade painting to her husband and asks how it is. In response Snekan kisses his wife on the cheek and says the painting is as beautiful as her. The video was flooded with comments. One of her fans wrote, “My favourite couple. Such a beautiful and cute voice sis." another one said, “Cute art and cute couple". The video has received over 3.19 lakh views on Instagram.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Kannika surprised her fans with the cute videos. Earlier also on the day of Ramadan she uploaded a video with her husband in which she is seen making fish fry and enjoying that with Snehan. She captioned the video as “Happy Ramadan". The video received over 1 million views.

On the work front Kannika is an actress as well as a Video Jockey. She made her television debut in 2012 with the television series Amudha Oru Acharyakuri, which aired on Kalaignar TV. She also acted as a VJ for the show Shabbas Sariyana Sirippu on the same channel.

Kannika made her big screen debut in 2013 with the movie Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru. It is a Tamil romantic comedy film directed by Sundar C. Apart from this she has been the winner of the Miss Tamil Nadu 2013 Beautiful hair award.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.