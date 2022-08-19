Tamil Actor Karthi Has a Complaint Against Choreographer Sandy Master and it's Hilarious

A lot of hard work and effort goes into filming a movie and although the entire cast and crew normally have a blast shooting a film, tight schedules and odd hours sometimes cause discomfort to them. Tamil actor Karthi recently had a similar anecdote to share about his most recent film Viruman, which was released last week. To be precise, he talked about shooting the song Vaanam Kidukidunga in the film.

The song had choreography by Sandy Master and he did a great job with some really catchy and acrobatic steps that Karthi performs in the song along with other background dancers. The dance steps have been widely appreciated. He is even seen performing a full somersault over the heads of some junior artists in the song. However, it looks like Karthi has a hilarious grudge against Sandy Master for all the difficult steps he had to perform, and that in the middle of the night.

Karthi recently tweeted about the song, sharing the YouTube video of the song along with the caption, “I had to perform somersaults at 3 o’clock in the middle of the night. Sandy Master, I will never forgive you for this. Never done these kinds of acrobatics before". He also added that he was sure that the song would be a rage in village festivals.

Karthi’s grudge was all in good faith and his hilarious complaint about the acrobatics has left his fans in splits. Karthi earlier praised both music composer Yuvan Raja and choreographer Sandy Master for their skills and dedication to the film.

Viruman, which was released on August 12, has been reported to have the biggest opening for a film starring Karthi. Directed by M Muthaiah, the film also stars Aditi Shankar in her cinematic debut. Karthi’s brother Suriya produced it alongside his wife Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

