Popular Tamil actor Karunas’ is a popular name in the film industry. The news of his daughter’s marriage is currently making a huge buzz on the Internet. Recently, his daughter Diana tied the knot in a private ceremony in Bengaluru, with close family and friends in attendance. Just a few days ago, actor Karunas’ son Ken Karunas shared his sister’s photos from the wedding ceremony on his social media. He wrote in the caption, “Happy married life Akka and Mama. Stay happy and blessed".

Several social media users extended their greetings to the newlyweds. One user wrote, “Blessed married life to the newlywed. Congratulations to the mommy and daddy". Another commented, “Congrats. Wishing you a happy married life". One user also wrote, “Wishing you a happy married life".

Advertisement

Ken made his debut in Tamil cinema with the film Asuraan. He is also known for films like Aakku Kutty Chellam and Rakalapuram. Diana is a doctor by profession and stays away from the limelight.

Karunas debuted as a comedian in the Tamil film industry. He began his acting journey with Bala’s film Nanda. Some of his other films include Dindigul Charathi, Ambasamudram Ambani, and Aadhaar. His acting prowess made him shine as a comedian and earned him several hit films such as Thiruda Thirudi with Dhanush, Kuthu with Simbu and Villain with Ajith.

Advertisement

He then started an organisation called Trikulathor Tiger Force, to get political interest and contested in the 2016 assembly election from the Thiruvadan constituency and became an MLA.

Karunas continues to play character roles in films. Recently, he acted in films like Sanghathalaivan, Viruman and Katta Kusti. His wife Grace is a playback singer and has also appeared in shows like Shalakophotu Yaaru and Cook with Komali.

Read all the Latest Movies News here