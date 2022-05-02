Tamil Actor Latha Rao to Return to Small Screen With Pavam Ganesan. Details Inside

Tamil actor Latha Rao, best known for her role in Metti Oli, is all set to make a comeback on television, replacing Haasini in Paavam Ganesan as Chithra in the TV drama Pavam Ganesan. Latha Rao returns to television after nearly a decade with this appearance. Naveen Muralidhar, who portrays the main character in the daily serial, shared a TikTok style video on Instagram with Latha Rao, in which the two perform a scene from Sulthan.

In the post, the actor wrote, “Introducing latharao.rk akka as Chitra in Paavam Ganesan".

Latha made her acting debut in the Tamil television series Metti Oli. Following that, she appeared in over 30 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada television serials. She appeared in several TV series, including Rekkai Kattiya Manas, in which she played a villain. Maruthani, Rajakumari, Thirumathi Selvam, Nilavai pidippom, Meenakshi, Iruvar ullam, and Kurinji Malar are among her other shows.

The protagonist of Paavam Ganesan’s narrative is Ganesan, a man who tackles life with optimism and hope. He looks after his family, despite all circumstances, and makes numerous sacrifices for them. The show emphasises the importance of family values and togetherness.

Naveen plays Ganesan, who places the joys and happiness of his family before his own and lives only for his family. Neha Gowda plays the character of Gunavathi opposite Naveen in this serial. The performances of the duo have received much appreciation. The character of Chithra is the elder sister of the protagonist and was being played by Haasini till now. Since she is having to exit the show for some reason, Latha Rao will take over.

Thai Selvam is the director of Paavam Ganesan. Thayumanavan, Mouna Raagam, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, and Kalyanam Mudhal Kaadhal Varai are some of Thai Selvam’s most well-known works.

