Tamil Actor Lokesh Rajendran, of TV Show Marmadesam Fame, Dies By Suicide

Tamil actor Lokesh Rajendran, best known for his work as a child artist in the popular TV serial Marmadesam, died by suicide Tuesday. He was 34. According to the police, Lokesh was addicted to alcohol due to some family issues and was frequently spotted sleeping at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT).

“On Monday, passers-by at the bus terminus noticed he was in discomfort. Some among them dialled 108 for an ambulance and also alerted the police. He was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. He passed away on Tuesday night," an official was quoted by Indian Express. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Lokesh was married and is survived by two children. His father said, “A month ago, I came to know there was some misunderstanding between them (Lokesh and his wife). A legal notice for divorce came from his wife four days ago. He was depressed. I last saw him (Lokesh) Friday, he said he needed some money and I gave it to him. He had told us he would start work as an editor."

Lokesh is said to have done more than 150 serials and 15 films with top Tamil actors like Vijayakanth, Prabhu and others. He played the childhood version of Raasu, the lead character in the TV series Marmadesam.

His character Raasu in ‘Vidathu Karuppu’, one among the five parts of the mystery anthology ‘Marmadesam’, is still popular among Tamil TV show fans. The episode was telecast in 1996. The whole cast and crew of ‘Vidathu Karuppu’ had recently gathered to celebrate the 25 years of the show.

DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

