Tamil Actor Maayi Sundar Dies Aged 50

Popular Tamil actor Maayi Sundar passed away today, December 24 at 2:45 a.m. He was 50. Maayi, who rose to fame with the 2009 film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, was suffering from jaundice for a long period before he succumbed to his illness in his hometown Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur. Following his demise, a wave of sadness spread across the Tamil film industry. Many fans and members of the film fraternity have shared their condolences on social media as well.

According to the media portal Filmi Beat, Maayi was getting treated for jaundice, however, he failed to beat the disease. In his illustrated career spanning decades, Maayi has acted in more than 50 films including Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Silkuvar Patti Singham, Kullanari Kootam, Gatta Kusthi, Katchikkaran, and Milaka among others.

Yashoda actor Sampathram Sampathkumar who shared a close bond with the late actor shared a heart-wrenching note on his Facebook handle, mourning the loss of his “close friend" and “good actor" Maayi Sundar.

“I am so sad and so shocked to hear the news of the demise of my close friend/actor Maayi Sundar today early morning.. .we were friends since I entered the film industry in 1998… he is such a nice person, supportive, and a good actor… I have acted with him recently in director Ameer sir’s film UYIR THAMIZHUKKU… it is unbelievable that you are no more now Nanba…Om Shanti…" wrote Sampathram.

Another shocking fact pertaining to the late actor’s death is that his Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu co-star Hari Vairavan also passed away on December 3 this year. Hari Vairavan was a diabetic patient who bid adieu to the world after suffering from kidney failure.

Maayi Sundar who lived alone in his hometown of Mannargudi was unmarried. He was an exceptional actor, bringing alive his emotions on-screen with the utmost perfection. Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal helped Maayi to reach his stardom after offering the late actor four blockbuster films, namely - Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Gatta Kusthi, Silkuvar Patti Singam, and Kullanari Kootam.

Of the four blockbusters, director Suseenthiran’s sports drama film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu earned Maayi plenty of critical acclaim. Maayi Sundar was last seen in the Telugu-language political satire Katchi Karan. He was also a part of director Adam Bawa’s upcoming Tamil film Uyir Thamizhukku with Ameer Sultan and Chandini Tamilarasan in the lead roles.

