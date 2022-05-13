Tamil Actor Malavika Avinash To Return To Small Screen With This Show

Just as cinema has evolved, so has television. Regional TV channels routinely launch news shows with encouraging storylines and the ones that also break age-old stereotypes. Kalaignar TV is all set to launch its new show titled Kannedhirey Thondrinal, starring Shwetha Khelge and Malvika Avinash in the lead roles. On May 11, the trailer of the serial was released on the official YouTube channel of Kalaignar TV.

Within just 2 days, the video has received around 3,000 likes and around 3 lakhs views. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to premiere on television. One of the fans commented, “Waiting for this serial only for Swetha Akka." Another fan commented, “I love thulasi! Cute smile." Majorly, Shwetha’s fans are supremely excited for her comeback. “I am very happy to see you Swetha Khelge again in the serial," said one of them.

Advertisement

Talking about the storyline, Swetha will play the role of a village girl, who is the biological daughter of Malvika. But Shwetha has been raised by Malivika’s security guard without her knowledge.

Before this show, Malvika Avinash was seen in films like Kaithi, Rudra Thandavam and Enemy along with the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2. The film has done some incredible business and is now inching closer to the Rs 1200 crore mark at the box office worldwide. In 26 days, the film collected over Rs 1150 crore and in another few days, it will reach a new milestone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.