Tamil Actor Navin Kumar to Marry News Presenter Kanmani Sekar in This Month

Navin is playing the male lead Shiva on the show that airs on Colors Tamil.
Navin is quite popular among the Tamil audience.

Updated: March 25, 2022, 16:51 IST

Are we hearing wedding bells for yet another celebrity couple? Tamil actor Navin Kumar is soon going to tie the knot with Kanmani Sekar, a news presenter at Sun News.

It was Navin’s social media post a few weeks ago that triggered the rumours. The caption to the post read, “Expect the unexpected." Later, Kanmani also confirmed the rumour when she announced through a social media post that they were indeed getting married and were already engaged.

Navin had hinted at the same even before the announcement by sharing a picture of Kanmani and her mother with the caption, “family". Now, in a recent award ceremony that the two attended together, the couple announced that they are getting married in June.

Navin is quite popular among the Tamil audience. His on-screen relationship with co-star Hima was much-publicised, with some even speculating that the two were dating in real life.

Navin, however, soon dismissed the rumours. In an interview with ETimes, the actor said, “Almost every fan I come across asks me when you guys will get married. In the initial days, we were glad that it helped us with our promotional activities. At one point, it started bothering us personally. I am a sport about all the gossip and rumours, but the people around us are not."

Navin is playing the male lead Shiva on the show that airs on Colors Tamil. He also starred in Money Ratnam, a Malayalam film. Boologam, Masala, Mayavan, and Mr Local are among his Tamil films.

