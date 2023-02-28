A week ago, it was widely reported that Tamil actor Prabhu was hospitalised with an ailment. While the reason for his hospitalisation was not apparent initially, the hospital later issued a notice saying that he was admitted due to a kidney problem and that he was diagnosed with a stone blockage. Fans have been sending their best wishes through social media and hoping for a speedy recovery.

The actor underwent ureteroscopy laser surgery to remove the kidney stones and was in perfect health now. He was expected to return home in a couple of days.

The doctors, however, wished to keep him under observation and rest for a few more days. He was kept in the hospital for four days after the successful surgery. In the latest report issued by the hospital, Prabhu returned home on the evening of February 27 in completely good health.

Prabhu is the son of legendary actor Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan. Prabhu also made his acting debut in Tamil cinema, and he has since appeared in more than 300 movies. In addition to Tamil, he has also performed in films in Malayalam, Telugu, and other languages. Actor Prabhu, who first gained fame as a hero, later chose to take on difficult roles and now does supporting roles in all four South Indian languages.

Prabhu’s most recent appearance on the big screen was in the Pongal-release Varisu, which also starred Vijay. He appeared in the movie as a doctor and had a brief but significant role. This was the third time Vijay appeared alongside him. He also has a significant role in Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan and has already caught viewers’ interest with his first-part appearance. The second part will be released on April 28.

