Tamil Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar Explains Why Her Marriage Keeps Getting Delayed

Tamil new presenter-turned-actor Priya Bhavani Shankar has finally revealed the real reason why she hasn’t gotten married yet.

In an interview with News18, Priya said that she planned to get married and settle soon after she finished college. That changed when she got the movie offers. She now has the ambition to make it big in the industry. The actor said that her busy schedule is also delaying her marriage.

Soon after her career as a news presenter, she got the chance to play the female lead in the TV series Kadhal Mudhal Kalyanam Varai. From then, her fan following grew. She soon became so popular that she bagged the role of the female lead in Karthik Subbaraj’s Meyaadha Maan, which was directed by Rathna Kumar.

Priya has now become a big name in the Tamil industry. She currently has a lot of films under her belt. Currently, Priya is starring in lead roles in Yaanai, Thiruchitrambalam, Agilan, Bommai, Rudhran, Rathu Thala, Indian 2, and Kuruthi Aattam.

On a more personal side, Priya has been going strong with her boyfriend Rajavel for more than ten years now. They share their pics and special moments on social media.

One such moment came when Priya shared a post for her boyfriend wishing him a happy birthday recently. She said, “Happy birthday Raj maaa. I’ve been lucky to see you evolve into this amazing man from a notorious teen boy. Wishing you abundant smiles adventures friendship love blessings peace health and happiness forever. PS: I know you don’t like this pic, and that’s why I posted it."

Many adored the couple with likes and comments, while others laughed at the hilarious caption. One user wrote expressing his appreciation, “I just watch Blood money movie speechless honest soul in the movie".

