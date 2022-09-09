Tamil Actor Rajkiran Severs Ties With Adopted Daughter After She Elopes With Lover

After his adopted daughter fell in love with a TV actor known for the daily soap Nadhaswaram, veteran Tamil actor Rajkiran reportedly ended their connection. The seasoned actor declared that he is ending his relationship with his daughter after accusing the serial star of having vested interests and disliking the idea of his daughter marrying him.

The actor’s adoptive daughter, Jeenath Priya, fell in love with actor Muneesh Raja and secretly got married. As a result, the Pa Pandi actor issued a statement declaring that he is severing all ties with Priya henceforth. In a way of clarifying the same to the media and public, the actor came up with a Facebook post that claimed that he has only one son named Thippu Sulthan Aka Nayinar Mohammed. Rajkiran made this claim responding to news that his daughter had eloped with a lover. Hence, he came forward to say that he had no daughter.

He said in the post that he had a foster daughter named Priya, who had fled with Munish Raja to Andhra Pradesh four months prior and never came back. According to Raj Kiran, Munish Raja made friends with Priya on social media and eventually persuaded her to want to wed him. Raj Kiran was made aware of this situation and, having allegedly only heard bad things about the actor, encouraged Priya to steer clear of Munish Raja.

Raj Kiran believes that the sole intention of Munish Raja was to extort money and gain contacts in the industry. He laments that Priya even pretended to agree with him before eloping with her lover.

Even as he denounced his adopted daughter, Raj Kiran has said that his wife is still fond of her and keeps taking her side in the entire fiasco.

