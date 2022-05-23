Tamil Actor Santhosh Prathap Tells Name of Star He Wishes to Marry

Reality show Cooku with Comali struck a chord with the audience through its out of box concept. The show merges comedy and cooking. Currently, season 3 is underway and it saw actor Santhosh Prathap getting evicted. Santhosh’s fans were disappointed following the eviction but the Kathir actor recently gave them a reason to be happy. Santhosh talked about his wish to marry Sunita Gogoi if given a chance.

In an interview, Santhosh was asked who he would like to marry, Sunita or Roshini Haripriyan, if he were given a chance. Santhosh immediately mentioned Sunita’s name. Santhosh said that Sunita was his very good friend and he would like to marry her. Sunita has not responded to these comments but this news will be a source of happiness for their fans.

Apart from this news, what made Santhosh’s fans happy is his performance in the song Love U Baby. Prashanth Raman has penned and directed the song. Actors Ayraa and Rahul Thatha are also there in this song. The pleasant vibe of the song was applauded along with vocals, music etc. Prashanth was overwhelmed with emotions about the success of his song and he thanked fans for supporting him.

Besides this song, Santhosh will also be seen in a yet to be titled film, written and directed by Bobby Antony. Apart from Santhosh, Andrea Jeremiah is also there in the film, which is bankrolled by Home Movie Makers. It is currently in the pre-production stage. Other details related to this film are yet to be revealed.

Santhosh’s performance was also appreciated in the film Kathir, written and directed by Dhinesh Palanivel. Kathir narrated the story of the protagonist, whose life transforms under the influence of an elderly woman. This woman had an inspiring past which transforms the protagonist.

Kathir was appreciated and became the most loved film by audiences of all ages. Kathir is bankrolled by Dhuvaraga Studios and released on April 29. Arya Ramesh, Rajini Chandy and others were seen in Kathir.

