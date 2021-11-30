Tamil Actor Shabana Shajahan Adds Husband Aryan’s Name to Instagram Username

Celebrity weddings have been in the news for a while. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Arya, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married recently. The last ones to join the bandwagon were actors Shabana and Aryan of the Tamil television industry.

‘Bakkiyalakshmi’ star Aryan got married on November 11 to Shabana Shajahan, the female lead of the popular drama Sembaruthi, which airs on Zee Tamil. They both uploaded their wedding pictures wherein Aryan is seen putting garland and mangalsutra around Shabana’s neck.

>Here is the video:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CWxi_BnlJGy/?utm_source= ig_embed&ig_rid=8f6db994-cd83- 454a-87a3-be6d6bcd8e3b

The long-standing friendship, which already existed between the two, gradually blossomed into love over time. There were rumours about their relationship for a long time until Aryan finally confirmed it via a post on his Instagram page.

The couple then announced on their Instagram page that they were getting married. Their wedding was attended by numerous people, including a lot of celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

A few days before the wedding, Shabana had shared photos of herself with Aryan on her Instagram page.

Shabana recently attracted the attention of fans by changing her Instagram name to Shabana Shajahan Aryan. Her name previously was Shabana Shajahan, and she added her husband’s name to it after her marriage. The name change immediately went viral with netizens reacting to it. Actor Shabana’s Instagram page has more than 7 lakh followers. So far, she has more than 433 posts on social media sites.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.