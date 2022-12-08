Tamil Actor Siva Narayan Murthy Passes Away at 68

Tamil actor Siva Narayan Murthy, who had a natural flair for comedy and has tickled our funny bones for decades, passed away in his hometown Pattukottai due to a sudden illness. The exact cause of his passing away has not been revealed but he was reportedly not in good health for a while. The late actor, who was 68 years old, was often seen with Vadivelu and the late actor Vivek in comic roles.

The Tamil film Poonthottam, starring and directed by Visu, served as Siva Narayan’s feature film debut. On December 8 at 2:00 pm, his final rites were performed at Pattukottai. Many Tamil film celebrities as well as Siva Narayan Murthy’s fans have expressed their condolences for his passing. The film industry is mourning his passing. He has two sons, Lokesh and Ramkumar, a daughter, Sridevi, and was married to Pushpavalli. Vadivelu reportedly reached the late actor’s home as soon as he heard of his death.

Siva Narayan Murthy was originally from Ponnavarayan Fort, which is close to Pattukottai. Everyone in Tamilnadu is familiar with him from his role as a Mumbai Dhadha in the movie Manikanda with Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu. Arjun played both the father and the son in the Selva-directed movie. The movie, which began filming in 2002, spent a long time in post-production before being released in 2007. The film was then advertised as Jyothika’s final movie.

