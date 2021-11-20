Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan To Collaborate With a Telugu Director For His Next

Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s recent release Doctor, a comedy film, has grossed over Rs 70 crore in box office collections. It is also being reported that the film has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore globally. Crossing the 100 crore mark is considered as huge achievement in the south industry and only few southern films have reached this mark so far. After this success Sivakarthikeyan has joined the list of stars like Rajinikanth and Vijay.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his next film Don and it is about to wrap up soon. Now there are a lot of speculations about his next project. According to sources, the actor will be doing a bilingual film after the release of Don.

A few reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna will be working opposite Sivakathikeyan as the female lead. Actor’s upcoming new project will be directed by a Telugu director. The film will be made in Tamil and Telugu languages. However, no official announcement regarding the film has been made yet.

Sivakarthikeyan’s current film is an action comedy directed by Cibi Chakravarthi. Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions has bank rolled the film. The film is being co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan productions.

Actors SJ Suryah, Priyanka, Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani and Soori are playing other prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander whereas the cinematographer for the film is K M Bhaskaran.

