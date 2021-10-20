Tamil Actor Thala Ajith Wraps 'Valimai' Shoot, Travels to Wagah Border to Meet Jawans

Photos of prominent Tamil actor Thala Ajith posing with soldiers on the Wagah border with the Tricolour are going viral on social networking sites. The pictures come close on the heels of the ‘Valimai’ shooting being completed. Apart from soldiers, Ajith also met Dr Maral Yazarloo-Patrick, an Iranian-born fashion designer and artist famous for having toured the world on a motorbike.

‘Valimai’ will be released next year on the occasion of Pongal. After wrapping the film’s shoot, Ajith has been travelling up and down the length of North India, including Delhi.

Among his many destinations was the Taj Mahal in Agra, reports Pinkvilla. He took some time from his busy schedule to visit the BSF jawans at the Wagah border. As one can see in the photos, Ajith is posing proudly with the soldiers while holding the Tricolor in his hand.

Advertisement

According to reports, Ajith undertook the tour on a BMW R 1200 GS sports bike right after wrapping the shoot for the much-anticipated film, Valimai, which has been helmed by H. Vinoth. For the uninitiated, Ajith is a professional racer and features among the very few Indians to participate in the International racing tournaments including Formula championships.

The makers of Valimai have recently released the film’s teaser and it has set a huge buzz ahead of the movie’s 2022 release.

According to reports, Ajith would be collaborating with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next after Valimai. Called Thala 61, the untitled film will be loaded with action and thrills. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.