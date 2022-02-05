Tamil Actor Tr Silambarasan’s Miraculous Transformation Leaves Fans In Awe

Tamil actor TR Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, was heavily criticised after he gained weight for the film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. Now, the actor has lost around 33 kilograms in two years. After going through rigorous training, the actor has transformed to a handsome slim look. The actor shared a 13 minute 40 second video on Twitter on his birthday showing his weight loss journey. The video has been titled Journey of #Atman.

Silambarasan tweeted, “Hope this journey of mine inspires countless more. God bless." Simbu is seen embarking on a journey to get fit by a rigorous workout regime that included running, swimming and boxing. Quite focused in his endeavours to lose weight, the actor performed every exercise with a lot of zeal and passion. The actor also took the help of meditation and dance.

The video concludes with a very immensely satisfied and motivated Silambarasan. The video has been applauded by Silambarasan’s fans, who are in awe of the actor’s efforts to become fit.

A fan wished him a happy birthday and posted a photo calling Silambarsan a hero. This fan appreciated how the actor reduced his weight from 105 to 72 kilograms.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven released on February 1, 2019. Silambarasan was highly praised for his performance in the film. Besides Silambarasan, Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, Prabhu and other actors were a part of this film. Silambarasan had gained weight to play the lead character of Adithya in the film.

