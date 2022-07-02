Tamil Actor Venkatesh Renganathan Shares Photos Of Family Vacation In Maldives

Celebrated Tamil actor Venkatesh Renganathan is spending time with family in the Maldives. He is accompanied by his wife and daughter. The actor is sharing photos and videos from his family vacation on Instagram.

Venkatesh is currently working with Vijay TV’s show Pandian Stores. The show is a super hit among the audiences. The actor has also gained immense popularity with the show.

The actor, popularly known as Venkat, has shared many pictures and videos from this trip to Maldives with family. In one of his recent Instagram posts he is seen with his brother. He captions the reel as, “There is no brother and a younger brother who has a heart like us." His fans liked the chemistry between him and his brother.

In the other set of images, the actor is in Paradise Island, Maldives. Venkat has clicked many photos with his wife and daughter.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, Venkatesh wrote, “ Together in 11th year. Unlimited love, endless shouts, unexpected disappointments, loving adventures, necessary quests, and many more not only in this year but also in the years to come,"

The Tamil actor is wearing a simple t-shirt and his daughter is looking beautiful in a pink frock. She is looking like a little doll in the pictures. His wife Ajantha is looking elegant in a multi-colour saree. In another video the actor is seen swimming and enjoying the weather.

Apart from being a popular face in Tamil television industry, Venkat has also worked in a few movies including Sei, Kuttram 23 and Thirumanam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.