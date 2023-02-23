Home » News » Movies » Tamil Actor Vishal Escapes Death After Vehicle Loses Control On Mark Antony Film Sets, Video Goes Viral

Tamil actor Vishal has a near-death experience on the sets of his film Mark Antony. The video of the accident has now gone viral.

February 23, 2023

Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film titled Mark Antony after a prop vehicle lost control. The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video in which he was seen filming a scene with a prop vehicle. In the scene, Vishal had to drop to the ground while the vehicle would enter the sets. While Vishal completed his scene, the truck couldn’t come to a standstill.

While it managed to steer away from Vishal, it appeared to have rammed into a wall on sets. Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, “Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty. Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB."

The video went viral, with several Twitter users including actor S J Suryah reacting to it. Retweeting the video,

the actor, who is also in the film, wrote, “Really really thx to god 🙏noolizhaiil Uire thappinom …. Accidentally, instead of taking the straight root , lorry went little diagonal and accident happened, if it would have come straight we both wouldn’t have been tweeting now Yah great thx to GOD we all got escaped."

The production house behind the film, Vishal Film House, tweeted the video and assured that there were no injuries on the sets. “Scary & Shocking !! #MarkAntony shooting spot video. Due to some technical issue, an accident happened but luckily no one injured. @VishalKOfficial escapes just in time by few inches & seconds. All are safe & shooting will resume soon !!" the tweet read.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony features Vishal and SJ Suryah in leading roles. Sunil, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Y Gee Mahendran play crucial supporting roles in the film. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film and the movie is slated to release this summer.

