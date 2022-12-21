Home » News » Movies » Tamil Actor Vishal To Donate Part of Box Office Collections of Next Film To Farmers

Tamil Actor Vishal To Donate Part of Box Office Collections of Next Film To Farmers

Calling farmers the backbone of the country, Vishal said that he had a duty towards them.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 11:09 IST

Chennai, India

The biggest release from Vishal this year, Laththi will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
The biggest release from Vishal this year, Laththi will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Tamil actor Vishal is known for his humanitarian activities as much as he is known for his acting skills. He is known to be sponsoring the educational expenses of 1800 children in Karnataka, who were previously being supported by the late Puneeth Rajkumar. Apart from that, he is also known to lend a helping hand to the needy. This time, he has decided to support the farmers of the country.

Vishal is presently awaiting the release of his film Laththi, which will hit screens on December 22. Lathi is directed by debutant director Vinod Kumar. Expectations for the movie have been raised by the recently released trailer.

Advertisement

The biggest release from Vishal this year, Laththi will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Vishal has been attending several promotional activities for the film. During one such media interaction, Vishal said that part of the proceedings from Laththi will be forwarded towards needy farmers.

Calling farmers the backbone of the country, Vishal said that he had a duty towards them and hence said that part of the box office collections from the film will be donated to the farmers. It is noteworthy here and this is the second time that the actor is donating his movie’s box office collection to farmers. Earlier, Vishal had donated part of the collections from Sandakozhi 2 to the farmers association.

RELATED NEWS

Apart from Vishal, Sunaina plays the female lead in Laththi. The film is touted to be a cop-action drama with elements of suspense as well. Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music for the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 21, 2022, 11:09 IST
last updated: December 21, 2022, 11:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures