Tamil Actor Vishal to Fund 1800 Children's Education Started by Late Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise on October 29 left many fans and fellow artists from the South Indian film industry in shock. The 46-year-old actor died of heart attack on Friday morning. Besides being an actor, Puneeth was also involved in several charity works. One such charity work started by the actor was that of providing funds for the education of many young students.

With Puneeth’s untimely demise, Tamil actor Vishal has promised that he would continue that work. According to a report by Gulte, 44-year-old Vishal issued the statement at the promotional event of his film Enemy. The actor said that he has promised to take care of 1800 students who were getting free education from Puneeth. Vishal said, “Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a good actor, but a good friend as well. I haven’t seen such a down to earth superstar like him. He was doing a lot of social activities, and I promise to take care of 1800 students who are getting free education from Puneeth Rajkumar from next year.” Vishal also added that he was not sure whether or not to host the event after Puneeth’s demise.

Mourning the death of the Kannada power star, Vishal had tweeted on Friday, “I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more. May his Soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences, may his family stay strong at these testing times. It's a big loss for the Karnataka movie industry and a big loss for me as a dear friend.”

Puneeth was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru on Saturday. Many actors from the South Indian film industry including Yash, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati Chiranjeevi attended the funeral.

Puneeth was born into a family of artists, his parents were Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar, who were renowned in the South Indian cinema for their work. Puneeth was introduced to the camera at a very young age and even worked as a child actor in many films before he attained the status of power star in Kannada cinema.

