Tamil Actor Vishal’s Accountant Granted Bail in Fraud Case

A police complaint was filed against the chief accountant of Vishal Film Factory (VFF), Ramya after being accused of misappropriating funds. Now, after two years when the case came to light, Ramya has been granted bail by the Chennai High court.

Reportedly, actor Vishal’s production company had issued a notice in July 2020 in which chief accountant Ramya was accused of misappropriating funds. Ramya, who had been working at the production house for several years, allegedly swindled Rs 45 lakh through the company’s bank accounts. The notice had also stated that an FIR was registered against her with the Virugambakam Police and that further investigation was underway.

The allegations against Ramya were first made by Hari, the manager of VFF, who claimed that Ramya transferred TDS related funds to her relatives’ bank accounts. However, Ramya had rebutted the charges against her and had branded Vishal as a ‘terrorizing villain’.

Following the accusations, Ramya had approached the Chennai High Court seeking bail. The case was brought before Justice Jagadish Chandra. The judge heard that the petitioner paid Rs 21 lakh on behalf of Ramya.

As no objection was raised by Vishal, the judge granted conditional bail to Ramya. Moreover, the case was also closed and Ramya was ordered to pay Rs 15 lakh. She was also told to sign an affidavit within two weeks.

Earlier in an interview, Ramya had claimed that she had witnessed a lot of “kata panchayat" in the VFF, as reported by TOI. Criticising Vishal, Ramya said, “he is not the hero as seen in films but a terrorizing villain."

