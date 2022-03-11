Tamil Actor Vishnu Vijay Opens Up About Playing Lead Roles in Two Serials

Tamil television actor Vishnu Vijay, popularly known as Vishnu, made his debut with the 2013 show Office featuring Shruthi Raj and Karthik Raj in the lead roles. Very soon, his acting struck a chord with the audience and he became a part of several films and serials. Vishnu is currently playing lead roles in two serials, Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai and Sathya 2. In Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai he is playing the male lead opposite actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi. In Sathya 2 he is paired with actress Ayesha.

In a recent interview, Vishnu spoke about his acting stint as a lead actor in 2 serials at same time. Vishnu said that it is not new for an actor to do lead roles at same time in two serials and he is proud of this. Vishnu said that the storyline of Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai and his character Arjun are everyone’s favourite.

Explaining the background of his character Arjun, he said that the character of Arjun is of an investigative reporter. Vishnu feels that since he is from a media background, the character can be enacted perfectly by him. The actor also talked about the storyline of Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai being very close to his heart.

According to Vishnu, Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai is also based on the theme of friendships and relationships.

In Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai, Arshita enacts the role of Sadhna’s daughter Akshara who longs for fatherly affection after losing her dad in a flyover collapse. Akshara eventually manages to find that affection in Arjun and develops a strong bond with him. Vishnu finds this equation similar to the relation shared by Vijayakumar (Thalapathy Vijay) and Baby Nainika (Nivi) from the film Theri. Vishnu added that it is Akshara only whose maturity and support helps his character Arjun overcome the most difficult challenges of his life.

