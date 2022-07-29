Tamil Actress Farina Azad Shares A Cool Dance Video

Farina Azad is a well-known face for the Tamil television audiences and she has gained enormous popularity for her role in the show Bharathi Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV. The actress, who plays the role of Dr Venba in Bharathi Kannamma, often gives surprises to her fans on social media with her photos and videos.

Recently, the actress shared a dance video on her Instagram. In the video, she is seen in a grey striped white T-shirt and a pair of monochrome tropical print shorts. She is also seen happily dancing in the water. Sharing the video Farina wrote, “Hello musicians kotandamma!!! Vacation on!"

Seeing the video her fans couldn’t stop from racting. One of them commented, “You are an inspiration." Another one said, “Super Cute." Others also followed the trend. The video has garnered over six lakh views on Instagram.

Recently, Farina drew the attention of her fans after she shared a few photos in a white and sky blue checkered half shirt. In the photos she is seen in a no makeup look and kept her traces open as she posed for the camera. In the pictures, she is also seen holding a yellow coffee mug while standing on a balcony. Her post was loved by the fans and it received more than ten thousand likes.

Farina made her acting debut with the TV serial Azhagu in 2017. This serial was directed by Ravi and produced by Vaidehi Ramamurthy. Later, she worked in many TV shows including Anjarai Pettis, which aired on Zee Tamil. She was the anchor of the show. She also worked in Oru Nimidam Please, Showreel, Kitchen Galatta and Kollywood Uncut among others. In her career she has already worked with many stars including Lokesh, Mithra Kurian, Shruthi Raj, and Thalaivasal Vijay. Nowadays she is one of the most popular anchors in the Tamil industry.

