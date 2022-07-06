Tamil Actress Files Police Complaint Against Father-In-Law Alleging Sexual Assault

A supporting actress in Tamil films and television shows has filed a complaint at the police station alleging that her father-in-law sexually harassed and assaulted her. The actress, who does not want to be named, lives in Kerungampakkam, Balakrishna Nagar, near Mangadu, Chennai and has been married to her husband Suresh Kumar, for 17 years. The couple has two daughters.

The actress has now filed a complaint against her father-in-law and mother-in-law at the Mangadu police station, following which both of them are now absconding. Talking to the media, the actress has said that her in-laws never respected her profession of being an actress and often berated her for it.

She also said that her father-in-law has physically assaulted her multiple times in the past and has been supported by her mother-in-law. She reportedly complained to the police multiple times as well, but no action had been taken, which she attributed to her mother-in-law having an influential relative in the police department.

In her statement, she said that a few days back, her father-in-law tried to molest her by trying to strip her off her clothes and when she resisted, he hit her multiple times with a large wooden block. The encounter left her grievously injured and had to be admitted to the hospital, she said.

A complaint that has been lodged at the Mangadu police station after this incident finally resulted in the police attempting to interrogate her in-laws, however, both of them have disappeared and are at large with their whereabouts unknown. The complainant is urging the police to find them and provide her justice.

The actress has appeared in supporting roles in films like Annathe and Thupparivaalan and serials like Peranbu.

