Tamil Actress Julie to Soon Enter a New TV Show; Watch Promo

Tamil actress Maria Juliana of Bigg Boss fame, referred to as Julie, is back to entertain you once again after becoming a household name due to her stint in the reality show. This time, it is for a daily soap, though. The new television programme, Thavamai Thavamirunthu, which centres on a father’s love for his daughter, is sure to become popular with viewers. Julie will debut on the programme in an upcoming episode.

In a promo released by the makers of Thavamai Thavamirunthu, we see Julie enter the scene as a character named Tara, a friend of the female lead. The promo shows Tara making an entry during the wedding of the female lead and this development is sure to spice up things in the TV show.

Advertisement

Julie was seen in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil after she gained state-wide attention for appearing in a Jallikattu protest video that went viral. However, she made quite a few negative impressions on the show and turned out to be the most controversial participant of that season.

However, she compensated for it while appearing once again in Bigg Boss Ultimate, where she redeemed her image. She did well with the audience this time and was second to only Balaji Murugadoss as the contender with the highest popularity rating. She was last seen on screen in the Bigg Boss Kondattam show.

Advertisement

Markandeyan and Seetha, who have four children named Revathi, Raja, Ravi, and Malar, are the central characters of Thavamai Thavamirundhu. These four have distinctive personalities that make their parents feel inferior. The elderly couple makes the decision to leave their family home and embark on a new life after being disillusioned by their children’s cold treatment of them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.