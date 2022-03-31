Tamil Actress Losliya Mariyanesan Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey

Losliya Mariyanesan is one of the most popular television presenters and news readers in Sri Lanka. She rose to popularity after becoming the third runner up of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 in 2019. Since then, she has worked a lot on herself and undergone an amazing physical transformation.

In a recent interview, Losliya revealed about her weight loss journey. She said that she was undergoing a lot of health issues and because of that she lost weight. After recovering from the health complications she worked on herself to reduce weight. As she is looking forward to building her career in acting and that remains her only interest area, she followed a weight loss regime to remain fit, revealed the actress.

On the work front, Losliya will be seen in a still to be titled film written and directed by Albert Rajaa. Apart from Losliya, Srushti Dange and Aari Arujunan will also be seen in this film. Losliya will also be a part of the film titled Koogle Kuttappa. Yogi Babu and KS Ravikumar will be playing the male leads in this movie. Koogle Kuttappa will be directed by Sabari-Saravanan. Koogle Kuttappa is based on the story of a villager and his child whose lives change for better when an AI humanoid meets them.

Advertisement

Apart from these films, Losliya has also been seen in Friendship. She acted as the female lead with Harbhajan Singh, Arjun Sarja, MS Bhaskar and others in the film.

Losliya was one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and her relationship with Kevin in the Bigg Boss house created a buzz among her fans. A few recent reports claimed that she is likely to participate in Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT only version of Bigg Boss Tamil, as a wild card entry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.