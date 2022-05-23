Actress Malvika Mohanan’s Savage Reply To Troll Leaves Her Fans Amused

Malavika Mohanan is a renowned model and actress of the south film industry. She’s the daughter of cinematographer K U Mohanan and she has already made a name for herself in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut with the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole. However, her first appearance in a Tamil movie was in the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta. Malavika was last seen in the Tamil movie Maaran, opposite Dhanush.

Malavika is very active on social media. Not only does she post a lot of her pictures from travel, photoshoots and workout but she also loves interacting with fans.

Recently in a Q&A session with her fans on Twitter, a user asked her how many times she shot the intimate scene with Dhanush in Maaran, with a snapshot of the intimate scene. The movie saw Dhanush as an investigative journalist whose sister is kidnapped and then presumed dead. However, Dhanush has a feeling that she is still alive and tries to find out where she is with the help of his investigative journalism skills. Malavika plays Maaran’s love interest Thara in the movie, who leaves her home to come and live with Maaran.

The savage reply of the actress to the Twitter user is gaining a lot of attention. “The inside of your head is a sad place indeed," replied Malavika. The reply is going viral with users supporting her response. Many of her fans also came out in support of the actress.

A user wrote,“Best reply to that kind of abusers. Slipper shot". Another fan wrote,“What an answer."

Malavika will next be seen in Bollywood film Yudhra directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film will feature Siddharth Chaturvedi as the male lead and Raghav Juyal is also playing an important role in the movie.

