Tamil Actress Manjima Mohan Reveals She Was Body-Shamed At Her Wedding

Actress Manjima Mohan often falls victim to trolls on social media because of her weight. The actress lost weight for some films but gained some after taking a sabbatical from acting in films. Now, Manjima has said that not just on social media but she also got mocked for her weight at her wedding.

Manjima recently got married to her boyfriend, Gautham Karthik. Gautham and Manjima fell in love on the sets of the 2019 action film Devarattam. After three years of dating, they finally took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in Chennai on November 28.

In the photos of their wedding, the bride and groom sported traditional attires. Manjima looked gorgeous in an exquisite ivory saree and a white blouse with a golden border. The actress rounded it off with opulent gold jewellery. Gautham, on the other hand, wore an off-white shirt with a gold border, which he paired with a white veshti.

Despite looking ravishing, Manjima reportedly faced body shaming even on her wedding day. She revealed the same in a recent interview with a media portal. However, she did not take anyone’s name in particular. The Kollywood actress added that she does not care much about the mocking and is comfortable with her weight. Manjima further stated that she failed to understand why her weight was a concern for others. She concluded by highlighting that if required for a role, she can easily shed a few kilos whenever she wants.

