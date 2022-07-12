Tamil Actress Mohini Nakshathra Ties the Knot; Know Her Husband Vishwa Sam

Popular Tamil actress Mohini Nakshathra has finally got hitched to Vishwa Sam, an executive producer on Zee Tamil TV. On Monday, the couple shared their first wedding photos on their social media handle. Their wedding photos are making rounds on the internet.

Nakshathra shared a photo on her Instagram to make it official. The couple looks adorable in the photo. Yaaradi Nee Mohini fame donned an orange Kanjivaram silk saree teamed up with a royal pink silk saree. Vishwa looks dapper in the cream shirt and traditional white and gold border called veshti. She wrote in the caption, “Officially announced, Vishwa," with a red heart and butterfly emoji.

Take a look at the photo:

Vishwa shared a photo from the wedding ceremony. The couple flashed their happy smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. Nakshathra can be seen in a traditional white and gold saree paired with the maroon blouse and Vishwa coordinated with her. He donned a cream-colored shirt. He captioned the photo, “Finally with my pondati (Wife), Nakshathra."

Here take a Look at the photo:

Friends and fans have poured in blessings to the couple in their comment sections. A friend and RJ Vijay commented, “Congratulations Darlins," with red heart emojis. Tamil actress Neepa also congratulated the couple and added a few Bouquet emojis. Tamilian actor Akshay Kamal also commented and wrote, “Annae! I am so happy for you, God bless."

Fans have also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One of the fans commented, “Congratulations to both may God shower his blessings on you both with lots of love, health, wealth and happiness… Happy married life."

Talking on the work front, Nakshatra rose to fame from the Tamilian daily soap Yaraadi Nee Mohini. She shared the screen space with Sreekumar, and Chaitra Reddy are among the leading actors in the TV show. The actress is currently seen in Valli Vrayan.

