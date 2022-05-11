Tamil Actress Namita Announces Pregnancy, Shares An Adorable Note on Motherhood

Actress Namita Vankawala, who has worked in a number of Tamil and Telugu movies, is soon going to embrace motherhood. The actress shared the news of her pregnancy through an Instagram post on her birthday on May 10. Namita posted a series of photos flaunting her baby bump on the photo sharing platform with a heartfelt note.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble paired with black rings. Sharing one of the photos she asked her fans to stay quiet as she made the big announcement.

Captioning the pictures with a lot of evil eye emoticons, Namita wrote, “Motherhood-When the new chapter began, I changed, something shifted in me, so tenderly. As the bright yellow sunshine on me, new life, new beings call on me, you’re all that I ever wanted, and I prayed for you so long, your gentle kicks and your flutters, I can feel them all, you are making me something I’ve never been, but furthermore, then I can ever be!"

Her friends from the film fraternity and fans congratulated the actress. Veteran actress Kushboo Sundar commented, “Congratulations to you my dear. God bless. Most amazing journey is that of motherhood. Cherish every moment." Tamil actress Kiki Vijay wrote, “Congrats. God bless!"

Namita, who has worked in various popular films like Sontham, Billa, Engal Anna and Simha among others, tied the knot with Mallireddy Veerandra Chowdhary in November 2017. The actress celebrated the fourth anniversary last year and wished her husband in an adorable Instagram post.

Namita has also worked in a number of television shows including reality shows, Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 and Dance Jodi Dance 3. She also joined politics in 2019. She is a member of the Tamil Nadu state executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

