Tamil Actress Pooja Lokesh Makes Comeback to Television With Meera

Tamil actress Pooja Lokesh has made a name for herself in Tamil households by playing characters with negative shades in TV soaps like Selvi, Kungumam, Mundanai Mudichu, Mahabharatham, Kalki, Gitanjali, Uyirmey, Attipookkal and Mutharam. However, she was away from the small screen for the last seven years.

Pooja was last seen in Uyirmei, the Zee Tamil daily soap which ran from August 2014 to January 2015. She was working as a hairstylist in Bengaluru. But, now it seems that the actress is making a comeback to Tamil television soon. She recently announced about her upcoming Tamil serial Meera in an Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of herself with the crew of Meera, she wrote,“Back to being in front of the camera. Back to Tamil and once again thanks to my dear darling Khushbu Sundar for bringing me back to what I love the most. Lot has changed in these 7yrs. But loving every bit and need all your love n support like always….yes you are gonna hate me."

While her role or character has not been revealed yet, we can easily assume it is going to be a negative one since she has revealed that the audience is going to hate her. Meera will be starting on Colors TV Tamil from March 28.

Born in Bengaluru, Pooja Lokesh comes from a family of artists. Her father Lokesh acted in Kannada plays and films while her mother Girija Lokesh is also a theatre and film actress. Apart from being a classical dancer, Pooja has also appeared in a lot of reality shows.

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar, who is making her debut as a writer in the industry with Meera, had earlier announced the project, shooting for which began on February 14. She had shared the photos from the first day of the shoot.

