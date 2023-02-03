Tamil actress Reshma Pasupuleti, who skyrocketed to instant fame with the 2020 soap opera Baakiyalakshmi, has earned a special place in the hearts of the Tamil audience. Reshma, besides proving her mettle in the field of acting, has a vibrant social media presence. She often leaves her fans gushing over her sartorial choices from her richly-infused wardrobe collection. The beauty often shares snippets of her fashion diaries on Instagram, shelling out major style goals. Recently, Reshma once again made heads turn in a pretty, uber-chic attire.

Reshma, whose Instagram feed is filled with inspirational captions, turned creative with her latest post. “Never regret the kindness you showed somebody who didn’t deserve it. They did you wrong, you did them right & for that, you should be proud," captioned the Tamil beauty on her post.

The pictures captured the Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran actress donning a light-pink ribbed crop top, having small white floral prints. The subtle puffed-up sleeves complemented her attire further. She clubbed her outfit with a pair of high-rise denim jeans. Reshma seemed to flaunt her curves and midriff with confidence, as she struck some poses for the clicks.

Reshma sported a natural and dewy makeup look, adding a tint of glossy pink shade of lipstick. The actress rounded off her pretty-chic avatar with a puffed, long braid, minus any accessories, slaying in her ornament-free look.

Reshma often impresses fashion critics with her simplistic or glamorous looks. For instance, in this photo, the Tamil diva can be seen exuding the perfect bong girl vibes — draped in a silk, red-and-white bordered saree. We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off Reshma in this elegant ensemble.

Reshma is currently busy with the Tamil serial Baakiyalakshmi, where she essays the character of Radhika. She also garnered much popularity after her stint at Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, hosted by superstar Kamal Hassan. Reshma was a much-loved contestant on the show, even though she got evicted within a few weeks.

